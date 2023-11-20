Why ‘Monarch’ Brought Kurt Russell Back To The Screen

It’s been a few years since we’ve seen Kurt Russell on a TV or movie screen, but he’s returned with the new series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. (Interestingly, Russell’s son, Wyatt, also stars in the series, playing the younger version of Kurt’s character.) Russell says that the show’s overall story arc and unique characters really drew him in, and he’s excited to be able to tell a longer story over the course of the season’s 10 episodes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kurt Russell)
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is currently streaming on Apple TV+.