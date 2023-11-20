Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Star Wars’ Revelation: He’s A Jar Jar Binks Fan

When George Lucas decided to make a second Star Wars trilogy — this one serving as a prequel to the original three films — he got plenty of criticism for some of his choices. Perhaps none of those was bashed more — both by the fans and by the critics — than the inclusion of the Jar Jar Binks character in the first prequel, Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace. But Samuel L. Jackson, who played Jedi master Mace Windu in all three of the prequel films, sees things differently. When the second prequel, Episode 2 — Attack of the Clones, premiered, he pointed out that The Phantom Menace was meant to be seen through the eyes of a young boy. In that context, he explained, Jar Jar Binks fit the movie perfectly.(Click on the media bar below to hear Samuel L. Jackson)
The three Star Wars prequels featuring Jackson are currently streaming on Disney+.