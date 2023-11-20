How Sylvester Stallone Saved The ‘Hated’ Rambo Movie, ‘First Blood’

It’s been nearly 50 years since Sylvester Stallone broke through in Hollywood, first with a starring role in The Lords of Flatbush and then with the film that made him famous, Rocky. Now, Stallone’s life and career has been chronicled in the new documentary, Sly. As an actor, writer, and director, Stallone has often gone above and beyond in his involvement with films. Perhaps no film exemplifies this more than the first Rambo movie he made, First Blood. Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Conversation With… event, Stallone told the story about how he turned First Blood from a movie nobody wanted to make into one that everybody wanted to watch. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)