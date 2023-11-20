Dolly Parton Tries To Do Good, Doesn’t Matter About Criticizing Others

Dolly Parton may be 77 years old, but she hasn’t been slowing down at all. Last year, she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and this year, she’s responded with an album consisting primarily of rock & roll cover songs. On many of the songs, she collaborated with the original artists, including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Steve Perry of Journey, Ann Wilson of Heart, Sting, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, and Joan Jett, to name a few. (So far, it’s been garnering a lot of positive reviews.) At the same time, she’s also released Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, a coffee table book telling the stories behind some of Parton’s most famous, influential, and provocative outfits through the years. Both the album and the book spotlight other people’s work, whether it’s the songwriters or designers; Over the years we have spoken with Parton, and she once told us her attitude is to just deliver the best work she can and not worry about what other people think. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dolly Parton)
Parton’s new album, Rockstar, and book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, are both available now.