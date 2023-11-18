Michael Fassbender Realizes His ‘Goal’ Of Working With Taika Waititi

David Fane and Michael Fassbender in NEXT GOAL WINS. Photo by Hilary Bronwyn Gayle. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2023 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.

Next Goal Wins is a dramatization of the real-life story told in the documentary of the same name, following the World Cup aspirations of the American Samoa soccer team a decade ago. In the new movie, Michael Fassbender plays the team’s coach, Thomas Rongen, who is tasked with bringing the team respectability after a long, long history of losing. Fassbender said that he’d always wanted to work with the film’s Oscar-winning writer and director, Taika Waititi, and that he didn’t feel constrained by the real-life Rongen as he tried to develop the character himself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Fassbender)

Next Goal Wins is now playing in theaters.

