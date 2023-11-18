‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Gave Viola Davis A Chance To Be Evil

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes scored a real coup when the producers were able to cast Oscar-winner Viola Davis in the role of Dr. Volumnia Gaul, one of the architects of the early Hunger Games. In the movie, she becomes a major factor in helping to turn Coriolanus Snow into the powerful — and not very nice — character he would become later in life, when he would become the chief antagonist of the other Hunger Games movies. Davis said she really enjoyed getting to show off her evil, scheming side, since it’s the opposite of who she really is. (Click on the media bar below to hear Viola Davis)
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is now playing in theaters.