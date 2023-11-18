Chris Bridges And His Not-So-Ludicrous Leap Into ‘The Snow’

Given how he started his career, as a rapper and then as a star in the Fast and Furious franchise, it would have seemed unlikely to see Chris “Ludacris” Bridges starring in … a Christmas movie. But that’s exactly what is happening now: Bridges is featured alongside Lil Rel Howery in Dashing Through the Snow, Hollywood’s latest entry in the long line of “could this truly be the real Santa Claus?” films. Bridges spoke about the role, and said he was excited about the prospect of doing something unexpected. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris “Ludacris” Bridges)
Dashing Through the Snow is now streaming on Disney+