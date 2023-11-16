Why Ted Danson Found Himself In A ‘Good Place’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
THE GOOD PLACE — Pictured: Ted Danson as Michael — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

Over the course of four seasons, The Good Place took a light-hearted but serious look at human existence, balancing ideas like philosophy, ethics, theology, and people’s capacity for love and improvement. The result was a critically acclaimed show that was often clever and touching, and always funny. Ted Danson had a pivotal role, playing the architect of “the good place” (that is, heaven), helping to guide the show’s characters through the afterlife while harboring a few secrets of his own. At the time of the show’s premiere, Danson talked to us about why he thought viewers would appreciate the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ted Danson)

The Good Place is currently streaming on Netflix.

