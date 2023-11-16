‘Murder, She Wrote’: Turning An Old Angela Lansbury Into A New Star

Though it’s difficult to imagine anyone but Angela Lansbury in the lead role as Jessica Fletcher, word is there’s a Murder, She Wrote movie in the works. During the original show’s run, Lansbury made the role her own, earning an Emmy nomination during each of the show’s 12 seasons. And though Lansbury had been an actress of some acclaim in earlier decades (she’d earned three Oscar nominations in the 1940s), it really wasn’t until Murder, She Wrote that she became a household name. Before she passed away in 2022, we spoke to her several times, and she was always grateful for the opportunities the show provided. (Click on the media bar below to hear Angela Lansbury)