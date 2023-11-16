Elizabeth Debicki Identifies ‘The Crown’s’ Crowning Achievement

As The Crown returns for its sixth and final season, Elizabeth Debicki returns to the role of Princess Diana. (Of course, it’s not much of a spoiler alert to say her time on the final season will be limited, since the season will include Diana’s death.) Being part of The Crown has given Debicki a unique perspective on the show’s impact, especially since she initially became a fan of the show as a viewer before being cast as Diana. When we spoke to Debicki about the show, she talked about what The Crown has meant to viewers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Debicki)
Part one of Season 6 of The Crown is currently streaming on Netflix.