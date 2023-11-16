Dwayne Johnson’s Strong ‘Moana’ Connection

So far, Disney has done several live-action remakes of its hit animated films, but none of the major characters from the original films have made the leap to the live-action versions. But that’s about to change. Dwayne Johnson, who provided the voice of Maui in Moana, has signed on to reprise the role in the new version, which is slated to hit theaters in the summer of 2025. Johnson has always been proud to be part of the Moana family; when the original film premiered, spoke about how much his involvement meant to him. (Dwayne Johnson)