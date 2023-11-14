‘Trolls’ Tune A New Experience For Camila Cabello

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Camila Cabello voices Viva in Trolls Band Together, directed by Walt Dohrn.

For the new Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together, a bunch of new names were recruited to join the franchise’s returning ensemble cast. Daveed Diggs, Amy Schumer, and Camila Cabello are among the newcomers. Of course, music is a huge part of the franchise, and that meant Cabello went into the studio to record a new song for the film. But she said that recording the song for Trolls Band Together was a completely different experience than recording her own music. (Click on the media bar below to hear Camila Cabello)

Trolls Band Together opens in theaters on Friday.

