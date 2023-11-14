‘The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors’ Airing December 27 On CBS
CBS and the Kennedy Center has announced THE 46TH ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will air Wednesday, Dec. 27 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.
As previously announced, the Honorees include actor and comedian Billy Crystal; acclaimed soprano Renée Fleming; British singer-songwriter, producer and member of the Bee Gees Barry Gibb; rapper, singer and actress Queen Latifah; and singer Dionne Warwick. Additionally, former Kennedy Center Honoree (2017) Gloria Estefan returns as host, marking her third time hosting the special.
In a star-studded celebration on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage on Dec. 3, the 2023 Honorees will be saluted by today’s leading performers from New York, Hollywood and the arts capitals of the world, accepting the recognition and gratitude of their peers through performances and tributes. The event will also honor the 50th anniversary of hip hop.
The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes and celebrates individuals whose unique contributions have shaped the way we see ourselves, each other and our world. Recipients have each had an impact on the rich tapestry of American life and culture through the performing arts. Whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures or television, each Kennedy Center Honoree has a unique place in the national consciousness and their influence has inspired audiences from all walks of life.