How Richard Curtis Assembled Iconic ‘Love Actually’ Cast

‘Tis the season for romantic comedy fans to watch Love Actually again — Richard Curtis’s film, released 20 years ago, has become a holiday favorite over the past two decades. (The New York Times recently ran a critic’s appreciation wondering whether Love Actually and Elf, which opened on the same day, will be the last of the true holiday classics.) Love Actually, as with several of Curtis’s films, featured an all-star ensemble cast, led by Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, and Alan Rickman. Speaking at the time of the film’s release, Curtis (who also wrote the film’s screenplay) talked about assembling the ensemble. (Click on the media bar below to hear Richard Curtis)