‘Found’ Has Mark-Paul Gosselaar Ecstatic

Found finds former Saved by the Bell star Mark-Paul Gosselaar in a much different kind of role, as he’s playing a former kidnapper who now helps one of his victims as she tries to locate missing persons. Gosselaar says that the series, from Greg Berlanti’s production company and co-starring Shanola Hampton (Shameless), has been a lot of fun to shoot, and he thinks audiences will pick up on that vibe. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark-Paul Gosselaar)
Found airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.