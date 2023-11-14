Daniel Craig: ‘Quantum Of Solace’ Was An Extension Of ‘Casino Royale’

Released back in 2008, Quantum of Solace was the second of Daniel Craig’s five James Bond films. It became the top-grossing Bond film ever, with a domestic gross of nearly $170 million, outpacing its predecessor, Casino Royale, by less than $1 million. In a way, it’s appropriate that the two films were nearly even. As Craig himself said when Quantum of Solace opened, he felt like the two films were both part of the same continuing story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Craig)
Quantum of Solace is currently streaming on Prime Video and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.