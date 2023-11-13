Tom Blyth Sees Big Appeal In ‘Hunger Games’ Origin Story

In The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Tom Blyth plays a young Coriolanus Snow, the character played by Donald Sutherland in the other Hunger Games films. His is the only regular Hunger Games character who appears in the new film, since it’s a prequel set six decades earlier, but Blyth thinks that’s what the movie’s appeal will be: a glimpse into the world when the Hunger Games were still young. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Blyth)
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes opens in theaters on Friday.