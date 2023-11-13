New ‘Moon’: Leonardo DiCaprio On ‘Flower’s’ Changes

It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Killers of the Flower Moon come up a lot as Hollywood enters awards season. The Martin Scorsese-directed film, based on a true story, has won plenty of critical acclaim for its storytelling and its performances. Leonardo DiCaprio, who has worked with Scorsese on several of his projects over the years, was on board with Killers of the Flower Moon from the very start; both DiCaprio’s and Scorsese’s production companies were involved in making the movie. However, the process wasn’t a simple one. Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, DiCaprio talked about the winding road the film went down before finally coming to fruition. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)
Killers of the Flower Moon is now playing in theaters.