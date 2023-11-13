Football Documentary Set A New ‘Goal’ For Taika Waititi

The American Samoa football team is not exactly a powerhouse. Its all-time leading scorer, who played with the team for 11 years, managed only three goals during that time, and the team once lost a match with Australia by the score of 31-0, giving up more goals in one game then it’s scored in its entire existence. And it’s not much of a spoiler alert to inform you that the team did not win the 2014 FIFA World Cup (most of the sports world is aware that Germany won the tournament). However, the American Samoa team’s efforts to qualify for the World Cup that year made for a great documentary. And now, filmmaker Taika Waititi has shot a comedic dramatization of the story, Next Goal Wins, Waititi, who also co-wrote the screenplay, at the Toronto International Film Festival press event, he spoke about why he wanted to make the film (Click on the media bar below to hear Taika Waititi)