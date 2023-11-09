With ‘Out Of Sight,’ George Clooney Righted His Career

After the debacle that was Batman & Robin, George Clooney needed to find the kind of role that would rehabilitate his reputation as an actor. He found it in Steven Soderbergh’s Out of Sight, a crime comedy adapted from a novel by Elmore Leonard (whose other film and TV adaptations include Get Shorty, 3:10 to Yuma, Jackie Brown, and Justified). In Out of Sight, Clooney led an outstanding ensemble cast that included Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, Catherine Keener, Albert Brooks, Ving Rhames, Nancy Allen, and Dennis Farina. (It also featured cameo appearances from another former Batman, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson.) It turned out to be a good career move for Clooney — the movie got fantastic reviews and, although it wasn’t a huge box-office hit at the time, has become a cult classic over the years. When Out of Sight was released in 1998, Clooney walked us through the process that resulted in him starring in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)