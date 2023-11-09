When ‘Real Steel’ Gave Hugh Jackman A Little Taste Of Sugar

Adapted from a short story and an old Twilight Zone episode, Real Steel starred Hugh Jackman as an ex-boxer who becomes a trainer after human boxers were replaced by robots. The film became a surprise hit in 2011, and there are still rumblings about a potential sequel — either as a new movie or as a streaming series — to this day. To give the film a greater sense of realism, Jackman trained with a real-life boxing champion, Sugar Ray Leonard, to work on his own moves in the ring. At the time of the film’s release, Jackman talked to us about what a thrill it was to work so closely with one of his athletic heroes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)
Real Steel is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.