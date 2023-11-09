‘Ted’ Talk: How The Character Changed Keanu Reeves Forever

To most people, the Bill & Ted films — especially the original, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure — were just a pleasant diversion, some escapist fun and laughs at the theater. But, to the man who played Ted, Keanu Reeves, the experience was life-changing. It was his first hit film, and it opened the door for plenty of opportunities in the years to come, including the hits Point Break, Speed,, John Wick and The Matrix. When Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey opened in 1991, Reeves talked to us about how significant Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was for him.(Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves)
All three Bill & Ted movies are available on DVD and most digital platforms.