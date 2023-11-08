The Bad Beginning Days Of Barbra Streisand

With the release of her new memoir, My Name is Barbra, it appears that Barbra Streisand is putting a coda on a career that’s earned her the coveted EGOT status, thanks in part to 10 Grammy Awards and two Oscars. In the book, she talks extensively about her pre-stardom years. We’ve spoken to her many times throughout her career, and she once opened up to us about how difficult things were for her as a child and teenager. (Click on the media bar below to hear Barbra Streisand)
My Name is Barbra is available now wherever books are sold.