‘Don’t Tell Mom’ About The Movie’s Boring Original Title!

Thanks in part to its memorable name becoming a punchline, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead has enjoyed a life well beyond its 1991 theatrical run. Though it was far from being a runaway box-office hit at the time, it had enough name recognition to eventually become a cult classic through home video and streaming. Speaking at a fan event, Keith Coogan — who played the family’s second-oldest child (behind Christina Applegate) — talked about how the film wound up with its unusual title.(Click on the media bar below to hear Keith Coogan)

 

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD and most digital platforms.

