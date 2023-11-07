Genie Francis Remembers TV’s Biggest Wedding

In 1981, there were two weddings that everybody was talking about. The first, in July, was the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. The second, in November, was a fictional wedding: the General Hospital union of popular teen characters Luke and Laura (ironically, their married name was also Spencer). To this day, their wedding ceremony remains the most-watched episode of a daytime soap opera ever, as more than 30 million people tuned in for the nuptials. Genie Francis still plays the character on the show, nearly 42 years later, and she shared her memories of that momentous occasion with us. (Click on the media bar below to hear Genie Francis)