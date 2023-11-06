How Lady Gaga’s ‘Star’ Was Formed

A Star is Born is a story that’s been told many times in Hollywood — the 2018 film starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga was the fourth time it’s been brought to the big screen. While it wasn’t Gaga’s acting debut, it was her first opportunity to act in a starring role. Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the film first opened, Gaga talked about the parallels between her music career and immersing herself in the character of Ally Maine. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lady Gaga)