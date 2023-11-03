Wentworth Miller: How To Let ‘Prison Break’ Not Drive You Insane

Prison Break may be one of the most resilient shows in television history. Even though the prison break was accomplished during the first season, it managed to stay on the air for an additional three seasons after that. And then, even though its lead character was (supposedly) killed off in the original finale, he and the show managed to reappear for an additional limited series six years later. Now, it’s been revealed that there are plans for a reboot of the show, albeit without the original cast members. Whoever does play the series’s new lead would be wise to heed the words of original star Wentworth Miller, at a fan event a few years back, he talked about how starring on such a dark show exacted a heavy toll on him, both physically and mentally.(Click on the media bar below to hear Wentworth Miller)
The first two incarnations of Prison Break are currently streaming on Hulu.