No ‘Robocop’ Identity Crisis For Peter Weller

When Robocop was first released back in 1987, critics and audiences alike showed their appreciation for Peter Weller, who starred in the title role. The fact that Weller was able to make the character work was a testament to both his work ethic and acting abilities — within a film in which the gore and mayhem was almost cartoon-like, Robocop himself maintained a grounded demeanor. Part of that had to do with an old habit of Weller’s that he put in place: Whenever he was on the set, at the time of the Robocop 2 he told us, he wasn’t Peter, he was Robocop. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Weller)
