Leonardo DiCaprio Made Things Easy For ‘Killers’ Co-Star Lily Gladstone

As if getting her first leading role in a film wasn’t enough to give Lily Gladstone a bit of anxiety, she learned that her character would be married to six-time Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio, giving them plenty of scenes together. Gladstone spoke about (Before SAG/AFTRA Strike) how she was nervous about working with DiCaprio, but that her nerves were calmed significantly once she got to know him on the Killers of the FlowerMoonset. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lily Gladstone)
Killers of the Flower Moon is now playing in theaters.