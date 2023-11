Even in this age of CGI, many of the characters in Five Nights at Freddy’s use old-fashioned animatronics to help deliver the film’s scares. The film’s co-writer and director, Emma Tammi, spoke how they put a lot of effort into getting both the look and the movements of the movie’s animatronic characters just right. (Click on the media bar below to hear Emma Tammi)

Five Nights at Freddy’s is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.