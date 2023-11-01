‘Social Network’ Director David Fincher Was No Facebook Fan

When The Social Network was released in 2010, Facebook was still a young social media phenomenon on the rise. Of course, in the past 13 years, Facebook has experienced its share of ups and downs, especially when it comes to election influencing scandals. That’s why it’s been reported that The Social Network director David Fincher and writer Aaron Sorkin have had discussions about possibly making a sequel. (Don’t count on it just yet, though — both men admit there are several obstacles standing in the way of getting such a sequel made.) When Fincher signed on to direct The Social Network, he didn’t know much about the idea of social media. Speaking just before the movie was released, he told us that his lack of familiarity with the site helped him focus his energies on the story. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Fincher)
