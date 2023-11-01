Elton John & The ‘Lion King’ Legacy

The Lion King may not have been the first movie to feature songs written by Elton John (that honor belongs to 1971’s Friends), but it’s certainly his most memorable … and most successful. Three of the songs earned Oscar nominations, in a race ultimately won by Can You Feel the Love Tonight, which also became John’s 18th Top 5 single. And, a few years ago, John was invited back when Disney made a live-action remake of the film. At the time the remake was released, John reflected upon the success of the original film and why he thought it was such a special project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elton John)