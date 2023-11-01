‘Almost Famous’ Was Love At First Sight For Kate Hudson

After it was released in 1999, Almost Famous wound up on a lot of critics’ year-end best picture lists, and for good reason. Sentimental without being saccharine, it’s a film in which the wide-eyed enthusiasm of youth runs head-on into the world-weary realization of having peaked too soon as you take that long, slow downhill dive. The screenplay won an Oscar for director and writer Cameron Crowe and as soon as she’d read it, Kate Hudson told us before the movie was released, she knew she was going to be part of something special. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kate Hudson)