Why Shanola Hampton Thinks You’ll Be Hooked On ‘Found’

Shanola Hampton’s new show, Found, is a procedural at heart. But Hampton, who is also a producer on the show, says (Before SAG/AFYTRA strike) the show’s plots — about a woman who is an expert at finding missing persons after having once been a kidnapping victim herself — are just part of the reason why viewers are going to want to watch every week. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shanola Hampton)
Found airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.