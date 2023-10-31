Ron Perlman Reflects On The Original ‘Hellboy’

In a career that stretches back more than four decades, Ron Perlman has had few characters more memorable — or more enjoyable — than Hellboy, which he’s played in two films (2004’s Hellboy and 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army). Perlman has made little secret of the fact that he’d love to play the character at least one more time. Granted, when he first took the role, the movie seemed like a longshot to become successful. As Perlman told us at the time of Hellboy II’s opening, getting the movie made and into theaters was “an uphill battle” all the way.(Click on the media bar below to hear Ron Perlman)
The Hellboy movies are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.