Josh Brolin Finds Benicio Del Toro To Be A Convincing Contradiction

Ever since Sicario: Day of the Soldado was released back in 2018, there’s been talk of a third movie in the Sicario series. Now, despite delays brought on by the Hollywood strikes, Collideris reporting that both the franchise’s producers and original stars — Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, and Emily Blunt — are anxious to get to work on the new film once the labor issues are resolved. Once again, the plot for the third movie is said to revolve around del Toro’s character, which is fine with Brolin. At the time of the second movie’s release, Brolin spoke about watching del Toro do his work is just mesmerizing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Josh Brolin)
The two Sicario films are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.