Anne Hathaway: Stanley Tucci Was ‘Prada’s’ MVP

Most of the reviews for The Devil Wears Prada reserved much of their praise for the performances given by the top-line cast, which included Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Streep, of course, earned plenty of accolades — including an Oscar nomination — for her performance as a fashion industry magazine mogul. But Hathaway told us at the time of the film’s release, that the movie’s best performance actually came from Tucci, who played the magazine’s gay art director in a way that she felt was completely authentic.(Click on the media bar below to hear Anne Hathaway)