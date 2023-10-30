What Drew Peter Dinklage To ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel?

Taking place more than 60 years prior to the start of the franchise’s first film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a prequel that provides backstory on the young man who eventually becomes the series’ primary villain, Coriolanus Snow. But the new film also introduces us to the character of Casca Highbottom, who created the competition that gave the movies their name. Highbottom is portrayed by four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage, who said (Before the SAG/AFTRA Strike) the opportunity to work with director Francis Lawrence was one of the things that made him want to join the cast. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Dinklage)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes opens in theaters on November 17.