Paramount+ Releases New ‘Good Burger 2’ Trailer

Paramount+ has released the official trailer and first-look images for GOOD BURGER 2, the new original movie sequel to the iconic ’90s feature film based on the sketch from the Nickelodeon comedy series All That. Produced by Nickelodeon Studios, GOOD BURGER 2 will premiere on Wednesday, November 22, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada and on Thursday, November 23, on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. The film also will be available in additional Paramount+ international markets shortly after.
The highly anticipated film sequel follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees. In GOOD BURGER 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.
In addition to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, GOOD BURGER 2 also stars Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) as Cecil McNevin, Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2) as Katt Boswell, Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster) as Mia, Alex R. Hibbert (THE CHI) as Ed2, Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason) as Mr. Jensen, Elizabeth Hinkler (The Good Doctor) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor) as Cindy and Mindy and Anabel Graetz (Free Guy) as Ruth. The film also will feature surprise celebrity cameos as well as original GOOD BURGER cast members who are reprising their roles: Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.
The first four seasons of the hit Nickelodeon original sketch-comedy series All That and the original 1997 GOOD BURGER comedy film also are now available to stream on Paramount+.