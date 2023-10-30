Jesse L. Martin Making Life Easier For ‘Irrational’ Co-Star

On the new show The Irrational, Maahra Hill’s character has quite a complicated relationship with series star Jesse L. Martin’s character: As an FBI agent, she works with him on cases that need his behavioral science expertise, but she also happens to be his ex-wife, which can obviously complicate things. Fortunately for Hill, she spoke about (Before SAG/AFTRA Strike) Martin’s skill and generosity as an actor has taken what could have been an awkward work relationship and made it a very comfortable relationship. (Click on the media bar below to hear Maahra Hill)
The Irrational airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.