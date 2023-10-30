For ‘Holdovers,’ Alexander Payne Reunites With ‘Greatest Actor’ Paul Giamatti

Alexander Payne won the first of his two Academy Awards for the 2004 movie Sideways, which starred Paul Giamatti. It’s taken nearly two decades, but Payne and Giamatti have reunited for a new film, The Holdovers. For those who have been watching Giamatti over the years — including his tour de force performance in the recently wrapped series Billions — it will come as no surprise to hear Payne say that Giamatti is the finest actor he’s ever worked with. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alexander Payne)