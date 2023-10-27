William Friedkin Saw ‘The Exorcist’ As His Timeless Classic

The late William Friedkin was known for many films, most notably the Oscar-winning films The French Connection and The Exorcist. The latter turns 50 years old in December, and it’s currently represented in theaters by a new sequel, The Exorcist: Believer. Before he passed away earlier this year at the age of 87, we’d spoken to Friedkin many times over the course of his career, and he always believed there was something special and timeless about The Exorcist. (Click on the media bar below to hear William Friedkin)
The Exorcist is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.