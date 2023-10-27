Robert Zemekis Has Never Wanted A ‘Back To The Future 4’

Even though it’s been more than 33 years since the Back to the Future trilogy concluded, the franchise continues to be the subject of rumors and speculation about possible sequels, remakes, or reboots. Michael J. Fox’s retirement from acting would seem to make a straight sequel an impossibility. But an even bigger obstacle would be the reluctance of the series’s co-writer and director, Robert Zemeckis, For years, he’s been adamant that the series was over and done with after the trilogy was complete, and there’s nothing that will change his mind. In fact, when we spoke with him at the time Back to the Future 2 was released, he said that was already the plan. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Zemeckis)

The Back to the Future trilogy is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.