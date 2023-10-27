Michael Keaton Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Batman Returns’

Despite all of the controversy about Michael Keaton’s casting as Bruce Wayne and Batman in the 1989 film Batman, the movie was a huge hit, and Keaton was invited back to play the role again in the sequel, 1992’s Batman Returns. That wound up being the last Batman sequel Keaton made, although he did reprise the character once again in The Flash. And, actually, Keaton almost didn’t sign on for Batman Returns. At the time of the film’s release, Keaton admitted to us that he was extremely hesitant about making the movie.(Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Keaton)

Batman Returns is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.