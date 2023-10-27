Mark Cuban: Once A Shark, Always A Shark

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
SHARK TANK -(Disney/Christopher Willard) MARK CUBAN

Twelve years ago, Mark Cuban agreed to make several guest appearances on the ABC reality series Shark Tank. And then he never left. Cuban’s been a Shark Tank regular ever since the show’s third season. Now, the show is in its 15th season, and Cuban is just as excited about it as he was at the start. Over the years he’s been on the show, we’ve spoken to Cuban many times, and he told us that his role on Shark Tank often carried over into real life, because he’s always getting pitches! (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Cuban)

 

Shark Tank airs Friday nights on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak