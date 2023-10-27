Mark Cuban: Once A Shark, Always A Shark

Twelve years ago, Mark Cuban agreed to make several guest appearances on the ABC reality series Shark Tank. And then he never left. Cuban’s been a Shark Tank regular ever since the show’s third season. Now, the show is in its 15th season, and Cuban is just as excited about it as he was at the start. Over the years he’s been on the show, we’ve spoken to Cuban many times, and he told us that his role on Shark Tank often carried over into real life, because he’s always getting pitches! (Click on the media bar below to hear Mark Cuban)