Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Flower Moon’ Performance Shocked Scorsese

It’s no secret that Leonardo DiCaprio is one of director Martin Scorsese’s favorite actors — after all, they’ve worked together on six films already, and they’ve got a pair in pre-production. Having had all that experience working together, Scorsese thought he’d seen everything DiCaprio had to offer as an actor. However, working on the film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Scorsese said DiCaprio managed to surprise him with how deeply layered his performance was. (Click on the media bar below to hear Martin Scorsese)
Killers of the Flower Moon is now playing in theaters.