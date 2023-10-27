Director James Burrows Recalls The Best Part Of Frasier Crane

People who’ve watched a lot of TV comedy over the years know the name James Burrows: He’s directed more than a thousand TV episodes, including 236 episodes of Cheers, 75 episodes of Taxi, 32 episodes of Frasier’s original run, and every single episode of Will & Grace. Recently, he also directed the first two episodes of the Frasier reboot. Having initially introduced the character of Frasier Crane in a Cheers episode he directed 39 years ago, Burrows has a unique perspective on the character and his strength. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Burrows)