Tom Cruise Saw Big Potential In ‘Minority Report’ (And He Was Right)

When it came time for noted film critic Roger Ebert to pick the best film of 2002, he did it without hesitation, choosing the Steven Spielberg film he’d called “a masterpiece,” Minority Report. Ebert wasn’t alone — it’s on the Rotten Tomatoes list of the best films of the 2000s and has received nearly universal acclaim over the years. Of course, Spielberg’s prowess as a director gave the film a great pedigree, but Minority Report star Tom Cruise told us at the time of the release that he was sold on the movie based on its screenplay and the Philip K. Dick short story it was based upon. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)