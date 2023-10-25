Why Shanola Hampton Found ‘Found’ Role So Intriguing

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
FOUND -Pictured: Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely — (Photo by: Matt Miller/NBC)

The premise of the new NBC series Found is a reversal of fate: A woman who was abducted as a young girl turns the tables by working as a specialist in finding missing people. The idea not only enticed Shanola Hampton to star on the show, she is also the show’s producer. Before the SAG/AFTRA strike Hampton talked about the character, she explained why she felt so strongly about taking the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Shanola Hampton)

 

Found airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.

 

New Trailers

