To Sharpen ‘Knives,’ Rian Johnson Visualizes The Finished Film

Now that the Hollywood writers’ strike has ended, Rian Johnson has said he’s been in full writing mode for the next installment in his Knives Out series, which he promises will be “new and different” compared to the first two.As he’s written the Knives Out films, Johnson says he’s taken his inspiration from legendary mystery novelist Agatha Christie. However, since he’s also the director of the films, he says he’s fully conscious that — unlike the great mystery books, which play out in the reader’s imagination — he’s got to come up with a story that will play out well on the screen. At the time the second “Knives Out” film was released, he spoke about how he approaches the task of writing a script that’s both a good mystery and a good movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rian Johnson)